In another bad—albeit not shocking anymore—development, Newcastle United’s captain and center-back Jamaal Lascelles will be sidelined for more than six months after suffering an ACL injury on Saturday in the Premier League 4-3 victory of the Magpies over West Ham, the club announced on Sunday.

Lascelles was forced to exit the game by the 17th minute of Newcastle’s win at St James’ Park, and after undergoing some tests and consulting a specialist, both parties determined the nature and extent of the injury.

Lascelles is slated for surgery next week, with an expected recovery period spanning six to nine months, per the club's official statement.

“Newcastle United can confirm that club captain Jamaal Lascelles suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s victory over West Ham United.” “After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for six-to-nine months.” “Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Jamaal for a full and speedy recovery.”

Lascelles has played more than 250 games for NUFC on his way and after becoming the captain of the first-team squad. This season, in which the Magpies have endured many injuries, he’s logged 26 apps.

Lascelles joins a center-back pal in Sven Botman with a similar long-term ACL injury, which was revealed a few days ago by the club.

Newcastle have nine games left to play this season with the next one coming on Tuesday when they are set to host Everton in MD 30 of the Premier League campaign.

It’s worth noting that former Toffee Anthony Gordon won’t be eligible after seeing two yellow cards on Saturday, which means he won’t be able to make things difficult for the Blue Liverpool in a turn of events that most probably has Everton feeling better than not.