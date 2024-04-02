Newcastle vs. Everton - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle enter Tuesday’s midweek Premier League game against Everton buoyed by a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory against West Ham last weekend which, once more, was great from an offensive perspective but atrocious from a defensive one.

Despite trailing 3-1 and suffering injuries (shocking, I know) to key players, Newcastle were their resilient shelves and trusted a sublime Harvey Barnes coming off the pine and putting together a late-game masterclass helping the Magpies earn three points and the victory against one of the teams currently above them on the table.

The win marked the first two-goal comeback victory by Newcastle since 2019 when they did it to Everton, coincidentally their opponent tonight.

While the places leading to European football are still at reach with the Magpies just one point behind West Ham, the truth is that Newcastle will still need to put together an extraordinary run of results during the next two months if they want to finish the campaign up there and in a top-seven place.

However, with the lads conceding goals in bunches, that looks a bit hard to believe in right now. Facing an Everton side that has struggled mightily this year and who keeps hemorrhaging points on and off the pitch should ease matters a bit.

Scouser Anthony Gordon isn’t available after getting suspended in the game against West Ham, and Newcastle won’t have a plethora of other contributors available because of different nagging and season-ending injuries as it’s been the case for the greater part of the season.

Here are some of Howe’s Wisdom Nuggets, courtesy of NUFC.co.uk

On Matt Targett who had recovered from a bad hamstring injury but was missing from the squad on Saturday, despite being named in the 20-man squad at Man City two weeks earlier:

“Not a big problem, he has got a little bit of tendonitis in his Achilles.

“We envisage that he should be back very soon.”

On Kieran Trippier who had missed a couple of matches but who’d been expected to return for West Ham, only to be missing from Saturday’s matchday squad:

“Kieran Trippier is desperate to be involved, he knows what is at stake for us between now and the end of the season.

“His qualities are obvious.

“So we’re desperate to get him back but it has to be at the right time.

“Kieran is improving but it was a difficult injury for him – one on the calf and one that we have to be very, very careful with.

“We hoped that he would be fit in and around this [West Ham] game but we will have to wait and see how he goes this week.”

Howay!