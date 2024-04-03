Newcastle 1-1 Everton — Match Report: Late-game woes return in full force

Newcastle United’s aspirations for European qualification are looking daunting following the ridiculous setback suffered on Tuesday when they were on their way to getting three points but ending up with just one after drawing 1-1 against a hapless Everton side.

Despite the Magpies’ dominance throughout the match, a late penalty committed by Paul Dummett (no typo) with just seconds left to play converted by Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (who had not scored a goal in his prior 23 games) turned a three-point bounty into a mediocre one-point-worth outing.

Newcastle took the lead in the first half through Alexander Isak, who showcased his talents and gave one mor reasons for suitors across Europe to keep an eye in him and place a substantial bid on him come July, something (losing him) that I’m afraid we will need to start to accept sooner rather than later.

It was Isak fifth consecutive goal in a Premier League home match, something only Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, and Les Ferdinand had done before donning Black & White stripes. Isak’s goal came off a set-up assist by blooming-of-late Harvey Barnes

Dan Burn, of all men, had a goal reviewed by VAR and eventually disallowed for offside, which allowed Everton to stay at an arm’s reach of the Magpies in the scoreboard and to eventually put the proverbial sword to them.

Newcastle appeared to be in control but were unable to capitalize on several chances to extend their lead, which was something new to witness because of the goalscoring prowess showed by the Magpies in the past few games. Yes, they concede a lot of goals, but they usually make up for that by banging them in themselves like champs. Not on Tuesday, sadly.

Everton had to wait nearly the 90 minutes of regulation to celebrate something, but ultimately went home happy as Calvert-Lewin was awarded a penalty in the 88th minute and converted from the spot. It was Calvert-Lewin’s first goal since October, providing a glimmer of hope for Everton as they battle against relegation and financial irregularities turned into docked points.

Eddie Howe spoke after the game, frustratingly saying, “We deserved three points but Everton were never out of it.” Alas. The draw means Newcastle has not won back-to-back EPL games since early December.

Talk about a team trying to clinch a place in a European competition and what could happen once they get there. Sheesh... Scary thought, to say the least.