Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, and Miguel Almiron out for weeks

Newcastle United won’t have three more players available for the next three to four weeks after defender Kieran Trippier, wing-back Tino Livramento, and winger Miguel Almiron suffered different injuries during the past few days heading into last Tuesday’s matchup against Everton.

Trippier is expected to miss the next three weeks due to a calf injury that has already seen him absent from the squad in their last four matches, including the 1-1 draw against Everton.

This marks a significant loss for the Magpies, who have their captain in Trippier and who, already 33 and expected to feature for the Three Lions in the upcoming Euro 2024, might very well not return to club-play trying to avoid any setback that prevents him from playing his final national competition with England.

The injury woes extend beyond Trippier, with Livramento and Almiron both facing a month out of action following injuries suffered in the match against West Ham last Saturday.

Livramento, 21, was replaced precisely by Almiron during the game against the Hammers, only for Almiron, 30, to exit the pitch ten minutes later due to his own injury issues.

On top of that, the club announced a few days ago that center-back and second-captain Jamaal Lascelles—who was substituted within the first 15 minutes of Saturday’s game—has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on his right knee, which will sideline him for six to nine months.

The aforementioned players join an endless list featuring Joelinton, Matt Targett, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, and Lewis Miley, all of them unavailable with different short, mid, and long-term injuries.