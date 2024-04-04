PSG, Man Utd, and Arsenal interested in Bruno Guimaraes transfer

It’s looking more and more possible that Newcastle United ends up losing superstar midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as soon as this summer.

According to a report published by ESPN on Thursday, April 4, the trio comprised of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and Manchester United will try to sign Bruno in July.

ESPN echoes an original report by The Sun, which explains that all three clubs have set their sights on the Brazilian Magpie, who has a release clause of £100 million in his contract and can be triggered at any time to extract him from Newcastle.

Financial Fair Play regulations may compel Newcastle to consider player sales this summer, even if they are as damaging for the team—on the field—as this one would be.

It’s believed the player has a clear desire to compete in the UEFA Champions League, which Newcastle—currently eighth in the Premier League—won’t be able to offer him next season.

The report puts Paris Saint-Germain in the lead position in the race for signing Bruno considering they have been following the talented playmaker for more than a year and the fact that, most probably, they will say goodbye to phenom Kylian Mbappe this summer.

As far as the other two clubs, they are both elite Premier League rivals. Both Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly “remain in contention” to sign Bruno, and the worst thing is that as long as they pony up and pay Bruno’s release clause, the Magpies will have no chance to fend them off.