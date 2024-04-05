Newcastle could explore hiring Paolo Maldini as new sporting director

Newcastle United is still mired in the tough process of searching for a new sporting director due to Dan Ashworth’s anticipated departure to Manchester United, which could happen any time now only pending Man Utd paying the compensation NUFC has tagged their employee with.

Among the candidates in consideration, might be legendary footballer and current staffer Paolo Maldini, according to the Daily Mail.

Maldini, a former AC Milan captain and coach, is currently unemployed and under no contract with any club. Maldini, who has declined multiple offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, has expressed his interest in starting a new challenge with a top European club. Newcastle, for one, certainly fits that description.

Considering the opening for the sporting director position, the fit feels truly seamless. This opportunity would not only introduce Maldini to the Premier League for the first time in his career as a player, coach, and director but also to a club that enjoys a stable financial status and that would give him all the room he needs to operate from the get-go.

Maldini is known for his leadership through a ridiculously great career and he’s always been an authoritative figure at AC Milan, which should translate to any other top-tier club across Europe.

The former captain would arrive in Tyneside with a monster reputation and certainly an ability to lure and attract top talents if only because of the stature he would come with and has in world soccer.

Following his retirement from playing, Maldini took a break before accepting a role with AC Milan’s management. His tenure at Milan ended in June 2023 due to disagreements with the club’s new owners, putting Maldine in a true position for a potential move to another club, Newcastle in this case, as the next step in his career after retiring.

Newcastle is believed to be in negotiations with Manchester United for Ashworth’s transition to Old Trafford. Ashworth’s contract runs through 2026 and there is an ongoing dispute over the compensation fee between both Uniteds.

Maldini should be targeted as the main and top choice by PIF to add to a growing giant in Newcastle, no questions asked.

Other candidates highlighted in recent days are Hugo Viana of Sporting Lisbon, Paul Mitchell from Tottenham, and former Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto, who is expected to exit the Serie A side following Jose Mourinho’s departure.