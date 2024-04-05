Alexander Isak sounds off on his future with Newcastle United

Newcastle United’s record signing Alexander Isak has voiced a clear intention to stay with the club amidst growing speculation about his future far from Tyneside.

The 24-year-old Swedish international, who has scored 19 goals across all competitions this season for the Magpies—with 15 in the Premier League—spoke about his commitment to Newcastle following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Everton.

“Yeah, of course I want to be here in the future,” Isak told in his postgame press conference, via The Athletic. “I came here for the project, I absolutely love playing here, I really feel at home. I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team. I love playing here.”

This statement comes at a time when Isak has been linked with a move to Arsenal, who are reportedly seeking striker reinforcements next summer and who have tracked Isak’s development for some time led by Mike Arteta’s interest in the forward to bolster his squad.

However, Isak has made it clear time and time again that he is not interested in such discussions, focusing instead on his current role and responsibilities at Newcastle for the remainder of the season.

“I don’t want to entertain these type of questions and rumours. It’s not my position,” Isak said. “I love playing, we have important games, there’s no focus there (on my future), I just want to do good for the team,” he said.

It’s widely known that Newcastle views Isak as a cornerstone for the future, considering his top-tier talent and potential for growth. The club’s intention is to retain him, even in light of financial pressures brought about by the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules. Obviously, that can change if the proper offer is presented to the club and if that potential transfer helps NUFC navigate any and every FFP issue.