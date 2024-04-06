Newcastle and Manchester United still fighting about Dan Ashworth deal

Manchester United and Newcastle United are at a deadlock regarding the compensation for Dan Ashworth, with neither side showing a willingness to compromise.

Newcastle has put Ashworth on gardening leave, opting to rely on Steve Nixon—their head of recruitment—to oversee the upcoming summer transfer strategy of the club heading into the summer transfer market.

On the other hand, Manchester United is firm in its stance against paying the quoted £20 million compensation demanded by the Magpies. For now, the Red Devils have landed Omar Berrada to man the chief executive position, and the former Man City staffer is the one currently handling negotiations at Man Utd—albeit only temporarily.

David Ornstein, shedding light on the ongoing situation in a recent mailbag published at The Athletic, mentioned, “I’m not aware of any breakthrough yet in talks with Newcastle over Ashworth.”

Ornstein suggested Ashworth is most probably tied to a five-year contract with Newcastle that includes a nine-month notice period, though he didn’t confirm that’s the actual pact written in the deal he signed with the Magpies when he joined the club. That said, the information aligns with the reported date set for Ashworth’s departure for free if Man Utd doesn’t compensate NUFC, set for Feb. 2026.

Newcastle’s demand for £20 million contrasts with Manchester United’s reluctance to pay a figure anywhere near that amount. Ornstein explained, “United will look at what Newcastle paid Brighton, consider how long he has been at Newcastle, and be reluctant to pay much more.

“Should that continue to be the case, Newcastle will need to consider whether they want to continue paying Ashworth his full salary to sit at home doing nothing for them,” Ornstein added, pointing out the financial implications for Newcastle if an agreement with Man Utd is not reached soon.