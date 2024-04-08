Aaron Ramsdale on Newcastle’s radar for summer transfer

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, Newcastle United has shown renewed interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a potential summer transfer.

With a desire for regular first-team action, Ramsdale reportedly finds himself evaluating his future following his diminished role at Arsenal following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford a few months ago.

Newcastle, aiming to enhance their squad and add some depth to the goalkeeper rotation, views Ramsdale as a prime candidate as they seek a younger goalie to succeed Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope, who are 35 and 32 years old respectively.

It’s worth noting that NUFC manager Eddie Howe already acknowledged his admiration for Ramsdale as he was the man signing the netminder to a deal while still at Bournemouth and giving him the first reasonably large chance of making a name for himself at the top level of English football.

Ramsdale, who transitioned from Sheffield United to Arsenal in 2021 for £30 million after an initial move for £18.5 million, had a notable debut season with Arsenal but has fallen out of grace of late due to Raya’s talents.

The introduction of Raya to the squad was intended to bolster competition and create some sort of rotational model for the Gunners’ goal, but that’s far from what has happened. It’s Raya-or-nothing now, so it’s reasonable for Ramsdale to be looking for a way out and for playing time elsewhere as soon as this summer.

Arsenal is also believed to be exploring potential replacements already, including Columbus Crew’s Patrick Schulte, who has also drawn interest from Manchester United. If that alone is not a big enough reason to believe Ramsdale is more on the outside looking in than not, then I don’t know what that is.

Nothing is set in stone, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Ramsdale finds himself starting games in Tyneside next summer.