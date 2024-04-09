Football insider would be “shocked” if Alexandar Isak is sold this summer

Amid speculation regarding Newcastle United’s transfer plans ahead of what should be a busy transfer market, football insider David Ornstein has clarified the club’s position on potential player sales and acquisitions saying he’d be “shocked” if Alexander Isak is sold this summer.

Contrary to rumors suggesting Newcastle must sell players before making new signings, the necessity to sell is more about financially balancing the accounts rather than filling their pockets.

That said, something has to give, so whether the sales come before of after the purchases, they will inevitably come anyway if only to abide by FFP regulations.

Among the names frequently mentioned in transfer discussions are Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, two key figures in Newcastle’s lineup. However, the notion of prioritizing the sale of a homegrown player for financial efficiency will be prioritized albeit it might prove difficult considering Newcastle doesn’t quite have many such talents in tow.

Such a sale would earn the pure profit such a transaction would entail from a Player Sales Ratio (PSR) perspective, but it’s going to be supremely hard to pull off. Who is going to pay millions upon millions for Lewis Miley? Huh?

Despite the financial considerations, Ornstein downplayed the likelihood of Isak’s departure highlighting his role in the team, underscored by his recent performance against Everton, combined with the substantial transfer fee he would command and that not many clubs across Europe are seemingly willing to pay given his injury concerns.

At the end of the day, it fells like Isak is a player Newcastle is keen to retain and that Isak also wants that making it the perfect mutual love affair.

The situation regarding Guimaraes is slightly different, with tangible interest from other clubs—most prominently Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid—noted by Ornstein.

Bruno has simply outgrown Newcastle, whether we like it or not—and we should. Bruno will be an attractive target for top teams seeking to bolster their midfield next summer, and the presence of a reasonably affordable €100 million release clause in his contract pretty much has already sealed his sale next July.